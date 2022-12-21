Suspected extremists attack police in northern Kenya; 3 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police have announced that three people, including two police officers, were killed Wednesday morning in an attack by al-Shabab extremists in northern Kenya. Northeastern Kenya police chief George Seda said in a statement that the victims were in a police vehicle when they were attacked between the Hayley Lapsset Camp and Garissa town. Police and witnesses said the attack began when the police vehicle was demobilized when it hit an explosive device planted on the road. The police statement said the attackers then fired a rocket-propelled grenade which killed two officers and a civilian. Several other people escaped into the bush and their whereabouts are still unknown.

