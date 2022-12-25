Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days. A spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said Sunday that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people. The aid group added that hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur. The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when Sudan’s then-ruler Omar al-Bashir launched a scorched-earth assault against rebels in Darfur, leading to the deaths of 300,000 people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.