11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on an Ivory Coast tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the resort area of Grand-Bassam by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb were the nation’s first extremist attack of its kind and one of the bloodiest in the region. The long-awaited verdict was read by Judge Charles Bini Wednesday in a packed courtroom in the capital Abidjan where the trial started in November. Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in the region have spiked.

