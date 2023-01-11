Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana. A House committee held the first hearing of the year Wednesday on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it. The bill is an updated version of one that passed the Minnesota House in 2021 with some bipartisan support but died in the state Senate, which was then under Republican control. Now that both chambers have Democratic majorities, sponsors say they are confident they can put the bill on the desk of Democratic Gov Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign it.

