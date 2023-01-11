Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that the Israeli army killed a 21-year-old Palestinian militant during a raid in the West Bank. Wednesday’s deadly confrontation was the latest as violence continues to surge in the occupied territory. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Ahmed Abu Junaid died several hours after he was struck in the head by a bullet during an Israeli arrest raid in the hardscrabble Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank. The army said a gunfight erupted between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces in the Balata refugee camp.

