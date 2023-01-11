Police begin moving toward German village condemned for mine

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Police have begun moving toward a condemned village in western Germany, in an apparent preparation to evict activists holed up at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. A large column of vehicles was seen moving early Wednesday toward the hamlet of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts. Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. The government and utility company RWE say the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

