Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)

Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at the time and one of them shot the man in the head or neck area. He fled on foot and then may have been picked up by another suspect and driven a short distance. Police found him a short time later at an apartment on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He is expected to live. Police got a search warrant for the suspect’s home. More information will be released later today. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more.