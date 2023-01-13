Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot east of LA

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. A news conference will be held Friday night. Lake Elsinore is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.

