Frankie Muniz, best known as ‘Malcolm’ reboots racing career

Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his leading role in “Malcolm in the Middle,” is planning to compete full time as a race car driver. He will drive the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series. It’s a low-level feeder series for NASCAR and will serve as a starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career. The 37-year-old Muniz got behind the wheel during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway and said, “I wanted this my entire life.” His first of 20 scheduled races in 2023 will come at Daytona on Feb. 18.

