Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete

BERLIN (AP) — Police say that a village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to allow the expansion of a coal mine has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remain holed up in a tunnel. The operation to evict climate activists who were holed up in the hamlet of Luetzerath kicked off on Wednesday morning and progressed steadily over the following days. Police cleared people out of farm buildings, the few remaining houses and a few dozen makeshift constructions such as tree houses. On Saturday, thousands of people demonstrated nearby against the eviction and the planned expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the village and the mine.

