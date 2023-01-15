Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. Ivan Wolverton says thousands of props, books and artwork were burned in Wednesday morning’s fire along with almost everything he and Margery ever owned. The couple are in their early 90s and have been married for 68 years. Wolverton acted in Western films from the 1980s through the mid-2000s and appeared in the hit 1993 movie “Tombstone.” He’s also known for working at the Mescal film set and pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson. Margery Wolverton also worked in Western films during her career. They escaped the fire without any injures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.