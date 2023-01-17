Pocatello hosts 55th annual Potato Conference & Ag Expo

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The local farming community is coming together this week in the Gate City.

The 55th annual Idaho Potato Conference and Eastern Idaho Ag Expo is underway at Idaho State University.

The expo features more than 70 different agricultural vendors and service providers that fill up Holt Arena.

From the latest and greatest tractor trailers to the actual potatoes themselves, organizers say this event has all of your farming needs covered.

And the local vendors are excited to showcase their stuff.

"We've been coming to the Eastern Idaho Ag Expo for a couple of decades now," said Trinity Marketing Manager Keith Eastman. "It's a great show for us. We get a chance to see a lot of people that don't make it out to Boise."

"This is probably our fourth or fifth year that we've had a booth at this show," said SunRain Potato Varieties Sales Manager Daniel Browning. "It's a great opportunity for us to get down and meet some of our local customers and and growers that we work with in this area."

The Potato Conference, also known as potato school, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon in the Pond Student Union Building.