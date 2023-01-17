UK police reviewing cases after officer’s serial rape plea

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Metropolitan Police says it’s reviewing more than 1,600 cases of alleged sexual offenses and domestic abuse involving its staff after it emerged that a London police officer who was a serial rapist managed to stay in his job for two decades. David Carrick pleaded guilty on Monday to 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over 18 years. Authorities said Carrick was the subject of multiple complaints throughout his career but only suspended from duty in 2021 when he was arrested for rape. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley acknowledged on Tuesday that Carrick’s continued employment was a “spectacular failure” of the London department.

