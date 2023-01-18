NATO warns of Russia’s long war in Ukraine, vows to be ready

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says Russia is preparing for a long war so the alliance must get ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. The alliance’s deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana tells top military chiefs from across Europe on Wednesday that NATO nations must invest more in defense, ramp up military industrial manufacturing and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars. NATO chiefs are expected to discuss how allies can expand the delivery of weapons, training and support to Ukraine in the coming months, and how they can further shore up their own defenses.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.