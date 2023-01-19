AP Top 25 Movies, by the numbers: From dollars to donkeys

The films from 2022 that topped the AP’s inaugural Top 25 Movies poll yield a host of other numbers, facts, figures and trivia on close examination. “Top Gun: Maverick” was the biggest hit of the bunch at year’s end with a global total of $1.5 billion. “Avatar: The Way of Water” was the longest at three hours, 12 minutes. Five actors appear or provide voices in two different films on the list, including Cate Blanchett and Jenny Slate. And three of the movies have significant roles for donkeys: “EO,” “Triangle of Sadness,” and the No. 1 film “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

