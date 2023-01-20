Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say car hit barricade outside home

A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents. It was an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the disclosure in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan who is presiding over the criminal case against Bankman-Fried. They cited the incident while arguing that unsealing the names of two individuals who signed Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond could put their privacy and safety at risk.

