Judge approves FTX choice of law firm as bankruptcy counsel

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has approved the company’s choice of a law firm to represent it in the bankruptcy. Friday’s ruling came despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving Sullivan & Cromwell. The judge’s order came after a Sullivan & Cromwell partner filed additional disclosures this week regarding the firm’s work for FTX entities and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried before November’s bankruptcy filings. Those disclosures were made in response to concerns raised by the U.S Trustee, which serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 cases. The judge on Friday also allowed FTX to continue redacting names and addresses of customers for at least 90 days.

