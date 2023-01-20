Man’s body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says that a man’s body has been pulled out of a swollen river in a southwestern town and rescuers are searching for another man. Floods in the Balkans have closed down schools, cut railway traffic and soaked homes and farmland. The floods this week in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo have been triggered by heavy rainfall and unseasonably warm weather. The temperatures dropped in most areas on Friday as rain turned into snow. Torrential rains that were unusual for winter months caused many small rivers and streams in the region to overflow. That caused flooding in the surrounding areas and forced people from their homes.

