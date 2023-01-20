Operative jumps from Haley team to Pence amid 2024 jostling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s issues advocacy group is leaving to help run similar efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence. Tim Chapman is taking over as senior adviser at Pence’s Advancing American Freedom, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. The defection comes as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids. Potential GOP contenders are seeking to build out their operations in preparation for launching White House campaigns. Haley and Pence, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, are among those considered likely to jump into the race.

