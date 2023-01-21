Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track has died in a training accident. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured Saturday morning while working with horses, but declined to give further details. The track expressed condolences to Quintero’s family and held a moment of silence before the day’s race card began. Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokesman Marco Villarreal said detectives are investigating the death, but it does not appear foul play was involved. Track announcer Jason Beem told The Tampa Bay Times that Quintero was killed in an accident involving two horses. He said the horses were not hurt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.