Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another. Officials say the attack happened late Saturday in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

