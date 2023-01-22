Report: Man loses testicle after clubbing by Paris police

PARIS (AP) — A French newspaper reports that doctors amputated the testicle of a young man who got clubbed in the groin by a police officer during a huge Paris demonstration. Liberation quoted the 26-year-old as saying in an article published Sunday that he plans to file a lawsuit. The incident occurred during a spurt of violence at a mostly peaceful march Thursday by tens of thousands of people opposed to a government pension reform plan. The man said he was knocked to the ground, allegedly by an officer, while taking photos, and another officer charged at him and quickly planted a club in his groin. Video of the incident has circulated on social media and French TV.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.