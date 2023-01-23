Liz Weston: How to create your retirement glide path

You may be familiar with the term “glide path” as it relates to investing. It refers to the way asset allocation typically gets more conservative as you approach your goal. But you can also set up a glide path to take you into retirement, particularly if you’re getting ready to retire but don’t want to make all the drastic changes associated with leaving the workforce at once. Gliding into retirement may involve making gradual changes to your workload, social networks and outside interests.

