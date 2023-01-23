Natasha Lyonne stars in ‘Poker Face,’ a Peacock howdunit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natasha Lyonne stars in the new anthology procedural series “Poker Face” for Peacock debuting Jan. 26. Lyonne plays a woman named Charlie who can innately tell if people are lying. In each episode Charlie finds herself stumbling upon a murder where she pieces together how someone did it, because she already has a gut feeling of who is guilty of the crime. The series is created by “Knives Out” writer, director, Rian Johnson, and features a roster of guest stars in its first season.

