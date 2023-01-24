Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development said Tuesday the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher oil field in the Kikuube district was “a significant stride” toward commercial oil production. The project has been strongly criticized on environmental grounds. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC, operates the field. Uganda is estimated to have recoverable oil reserves of at least 1.4 billion barrels. The ministry spokesman also said construction is starting this year on a 897-mile (1,443-kilometer) oil pipeline planned by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, between Uganda and the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania.

