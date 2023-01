LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury.

