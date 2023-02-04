Scattered snow showers are back on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some stray snow flurries and light snow showers for our mountains. Winds are expected to be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected throughout most of the day for Sunday. We are expecting the snow to start in the later morning hours and continue all the way with isolated snow showers in the late night hours. Accumulation is expected between an inch to three inches. Winds should be breezy between 10-25 mph. High temperatures should climb into the upper 20's to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Leftover stray mountain snow showers are left for Monday before we completely dry up for Tuesday. We are expecting another push of snow showers on Wednesday before the rest of the long term forecast goes back to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay a little bit breezy for the beginning of the week between 10-20 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's and lower 30's except for Thursday when high's go down to the lower 20's. High's climb back into the upper 20's and lower 30's for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY for Island Park area, Big Hole mountains including Pine Creek pass, the Caribou range including Wayan and Swan Valley, the Southern Highlands/Albion mountains and the Wasatch mountains in Idaho including Emigration Summit.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY for Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY until 10am Sunday.