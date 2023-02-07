Idaho Dept. of Finance appoints Securities Bureau Chief

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Finance announced John Yaros has been appointed the Securities Bureau Chief.

In this capacity, Yaros will manage a bureau of financial professionals who provide regulatory oversight for the more than 153,000 entities and individuals who are licensed or registered to offer securities and financial services to Idaho residents. While the securities bureau is focused on investor protection, education and enforcement of state securities laws, the bureau also licenses and regulates money transmitter companies, escrow companies and endowed care cemeteries.

Yaros brings finance, technology, digital asset, oversight and national security expertise to the position. His previous work includes advising fintech companies, conducting investigations for the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), leading the U.S Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence’s (TFI) Terrorism and Nuclear Proliferation Team, managing cybersecurity audits at the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and working in the securities industry at Morgan Stanley.

Yaros received his BA in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and his MA in Government and Politics from St. John’s University. Yaros is also a Board Member for the TechCongress Fellowship Program, a former Division 1 college ice hockey player, and a proud cancer survivor.