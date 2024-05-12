Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies roll on into Sunday night with maybe a stray rain shower or two only in the extreme Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's.

TOMORROW: Stray rain showers start off the day for Monday morning leading to more frequent isolated groups of rain showers and thunderstorms building into the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 70's.

LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry on into Tuesday with stray bits of rain showers left especially for western WY on Wednesday. Completely dry conditions end the work week for Thursday and Friday with a couple more isolated rain showers returning for next weekend especially on Saturday. Winds will be slightly breezy up into Thursday with winds mainly between 5-15 mph before winds look to ramp up to 15-25 mph for Friday and next weekend. High temperatures fall into the mid 60's to low 70's for Tuesday. High's then slightly increase back into the 70's for everyone by Thursday and they will look to stay that way up into Saturday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz and for Blackfoot River near Shelley.