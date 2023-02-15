Man sues Indianapolis, cop who he says kicked him in head

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man is suing the city of Indianapolis, its police department and an officer who arrested him in 2021, alleging that the officer kicked him in the face while he was handcuffed. The lawsuit filed last week by Jermaine Vaughn in Marion County alleges that Sgt. Eric Huxley “used excessive and unlawful force when he viciously attacked and kicked” Vaughn while arresting him at downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle. The Indianapolis Star reports that Vaughn’s suit names as defendants the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the city of Indianapolis, Huxley and two other officers who were with him at the time of Vaughn’s arrest. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

