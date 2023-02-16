Parker scores 18, Portland St. knocks off Idaho St. 79-70

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Parker had 18 points in Portland State’s 79-70 victory against Idaho State on Thursday.

Parker also contributed 12 assists for the Vikings (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky Conference). Hunter Woods scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Jorell Saterfield was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brayden Parker led the Bengals (9-18, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Brock Mackenzie added 12 points and six assists for Idaho State. In addition, Miguel Tomley finished with 10 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State hosts Weber State and Idaho State travels to play Sacramento State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.