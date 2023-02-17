Biden’s Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2020, Joe Biden built his White House run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum.” Today, Biden’s pledges to stick with that strategy is one of the building blocks of the reelection campaign he’s expected to announce in coming weeks. But what if Trump isn’t the Republican nominee? A race pitting Biden against any other Republican could look very different from the one against Trump, with Democrats perhaps seeing enthusiasm to stop Trump at all cost evaporate. Also taking a toll may be Biden’s low approval ratings and polling showing that many Americans — and even a majority of supporters of his own party — don’t want him to seek a second term.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.