Janet Yellen to visit India for G-20 finance meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India next week to attend Group of 20 finance minister meetings in Bengaluru and will address the global economic impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Her visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the invasion. She plans to talk about the state of the global economy since the start of Russia’s invasion, bolstering public digital infrastructure and reforming the multilateral development banks, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, to make their investment requirements more climate-focused. This will be the first finance ministers’ meeting since India officially became chair of the Group of 20 leading economies in December.

