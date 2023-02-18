Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say a Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the car plowed into a firetruck that was parked on a freeway. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says four firefighters suffered minor injuries when the truck was hit early Saturday morning. The ladder truck had been blocking lanes on Interstate 680 to help clear an earlier accident that did not involve injuries. Assistant Chief Tracie Dutter says the Tesla driver was declared dead at the scene. The passenger was hospitalized. Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

