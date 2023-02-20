Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey, two weeks after massive quake killed thousands

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

A magnitude 6.4 aftershock struck Turkey on Monday, two weeks after a massive earthquake left tens of thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria.

The quake hit Defne, in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.

CNN teams in Adana, Turkey felt the quake, as did eyewitnesses in Gaziantep and Mersin.

