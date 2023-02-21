Gunmen kill 2 policemen in attack in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says gunmen have attacked a police post in the insurgency-hit southwestern province of Baluchistan, triggering a shootout that killed two officers. Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, says a search is underway for the assailants who fled after Tuesday’s attack in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a presence in the province. Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence persists in the province.

