N. Korea wants more control over farming amid food shortage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen state control over agriculture and make all available efforts to increase grain production, as the country faces a worsening food shortage. The prospect for an early resolution of the North’s food insecurity is still dim, as the country maintains restrictions on the operation of markets and devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear program. Experts still say they see no signs of imminent famine or mass deaths. During a recent four-day ruling Workers’ Party meeting, state media said Thursday Kim said his government sees agricultural development as a matter of “strategic” importance.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.