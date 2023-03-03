16 still missing after Indonesia oil depot fire kills 15

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers and firefighters are searching for possible victims under the rubble of charred houses and buildings after a large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 16 others missing. The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25% of Indonesia’s fuel needs. At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines managed to extinguish the blaze just before midnight on Friday after a fire spread through the neighborhood for more than two hours, fire officials said. They were working to secure the area on Saturday.

By TATAN SYUFLANA and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

