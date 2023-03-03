Nomination of Native American leader in New Mexico in limbo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor says she believes vetting of her Cabinet members is crucial. But with two weeks remaining in the legislative session, she has yet to submit her nominee to oversee the state Indian Affairs Department to the Senate. Native American women who have been working to stem the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country say pushing off a confirmation hearing amounts to silencing the concerns of tribal communities. The governor’s nominee had faced sexual assault charges years ago that ended up being dismissed. Family members are defending him, but critics — including members of a state task force and the president of the Navajo Nation — say they can’t support the nomination.

