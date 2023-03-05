Missing snowmobiler has been located and is safe

UPDATE: 12:22 p.m. MST ISLAND PARK,Idaho (KIFI)-Mr Ferguson has been located and is safe, according to Fremont County officials.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)-Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and Rescue are actively looking for missing snow machine rider, 59 year old Michael L. Ferguson of Idaho Falls.

Michael is approximately 5 foot 9 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He is riding a new red and black Polaris 850 sled. He was last seen wearing black and blue jacket, black pants, and a black and grey helmet. Michael became separated from his party yesterday afternoon and does not have his cell phone with him.

If you are recreating in Island Park in the area of Reas Peak and Blue Creek, please keep your eyes out for him. If you locate Michael, please immediately contact Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482 or 911.