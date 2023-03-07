California governor won’t deliver State of the State speech
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not give a State of the State address this year. He will instead travel the state on a four-day tour to highlight his major policy priorities. The California Constitution requires governors to deliver a report to the Legislature each year on the condition of the state. Governors usually fulfill this requirement by giving a speech to the Legislature. Instead, Newsom will send them a letter. Next week, Newsom plans to tour the state for four days with some lawmakers. His office says he will highlight policy proposals that he says will strengthen communities.