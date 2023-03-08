3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three Los Angeles police officers have been shot and hospitalized while the suspect remains barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Police say officers went to the Lincoln Heights area at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and the shootings were reported about two hours later. Police Chief Michel Moore says all three are in stable condition. Details of the shootings aren’t immediately clear. The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a citywide tactical alert and officers, including SWAT team members, have flooded into the area and sealed it off.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.