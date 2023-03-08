EPA proposes stricter limits on coal plant water pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed strengthening a rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifers. The Environmental Protection Agency said the pollution standards would limit wastewater discharge from coal plants while encouraging them to stop burning coal — and switch to natural gas. The Trump administration rolled back industry standards so utilities could use cheaper technologies and take longer to comply with guidelines for cleaning coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before dumping it into waterways.

