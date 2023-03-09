Dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state’s casinos. A second hearing was held Thursday in Trenton on a bill that would close a loophole in the state’s indoor smoking law that allows smoking on 25% of a casino floor. The casinos fear they will lose business and customers if smoking is banned, but workers say they should not have to risk their lives in order to make a decent living. The bill has not yet been voted upon, but Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign it if it passes.

