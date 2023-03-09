Lisa Vanderpump ‘gobsmacked’ over cheating scandal as Raquel Leviss shares status with Tom Sandoval

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lisa Vanderpump was as shocked by the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal as everyone else.

During an appearance Wednesday on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Vanderpump said she was blindsided by news that cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had carried on a affair behind the back of Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“Gobsmacked, flabbergasted,” Vanderpump said when Cohen asked her reaction to the revelation. “I mean literally no words. I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming.”

The controversy has been the talk of viewers of the show that bears her name. Vanderpump said she has seen Madix and filmed with her since the news broke. “Obviously, it’s an integral part of the story now,” she said.

“I would say the word I would use is ‘devastated,” Vanderpump said in expressing how Madix is doing. “A lot of tears. Ariana was always that ride or die girlfriend… it seems like Raquel was the ‘ride’ girlfriend [Ariana] was the ‘die’ girlfriend.”

The scandal has rocked the audience considering Leviss and Madix had been portrayed as close friends on the show, and Sandoval and Madix were a long-time couple.

Both Leviss and Sandoval have issued public apologies to Madix via social media.

Late Wednesday, Leviss also shared a statement on her verified Instagram account about the current status of her relationship with Sandoval, writing, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones,” the statement read. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone.”

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead,” she added. “Right now I need to heal.”

All of the drama is set to be featured on future episodes of the Bravo series.

