New Idaho Falls water tower gets rocky start

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The structure of Idaho Falls' new water tower could be completed by the end of this summer, according to Water Superintendent David Richards. But, the tower will by no means be functional due to delays.

While construction is underway, two water towers will share Idaho Falls' skyline.

While construction on the new tower started last May, the bedrock has caused issues at the site.

"Underneath the foundation, we found half the foundation had bedrock directly underneath it," Richards explained to Local News 8. "...Shallow bedrock."

"The other half did not have bedrock below it. So it took a couple of months to determine how to fill that gap and make sure that the foundation of the of the tower was on a solid surface. "

The projected cost of the new tower was $9 million, funded through the city water rates. Richards says the biggest additional cost will be in time spent due to the delay.

"The only financial cost is going to be, measures that were taken to stabilize the subgrade so that the foundation would be stable."

Despite the setbacks, construction is still underway outside the Idaho Falls Public Library.

This week, engineers and construction workers laid the next stage of the concrete pedestal that will serve as the base of the 175-185 ft tower.

Richards says the workers "will have seven foot tall (cement) pours round the entire circumference of the pedestal. And that column will continue up in seven foot increments until it reaches its max height."

Construction on that pedestal will continue throughout the summer and eventually crews will attach the large water bowl to the top.

Public works estimates that could be completed by the end of August which means the two water towers could share the skyline this winter before the new one is completed and the old one is taken down.