Storm brings wind, rain, snow, flooding, road closures

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been a wild day for weather.

Wind, rain, snow and flooding.

Several avalanches have been reported in Blaine County but no injures.

At the Hawthorne Street in Chubbuck, water is puddling up under the bridge.

A few highways are closed at this hour.

Interstate 15 between Dubois and Dillon, Montana

US 20 between Ashton and the Montana state line

Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Highway 29 between Leadore and the Montana state line.

Teton Pass

And take a look at this: A couple of viewers in the Mackay area share photos of some snow rollers in the fields.

They are caused when strong winds catch the snow and roll it up. It makes some pretty cool pictures.