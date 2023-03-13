Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a levee break on a storm-swollen California river has doubled in size. That’s as yet another atmospheric river takes aim at the swamped state. Officials say the length of the levee rupture on the Pajaro River grew to 300 feet Monday, complicating efforts to plug the breach. More than 8,500 people were evacuated when the levee failed late Friday. It flooded farmland and agricultural communities on the central coast, about 70 miles south of San Francisco. Monterey County officials also warn that the Salinas River could cause significant flooding of roadways and agricultural land, cutting off the Monterey Peninsula.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.