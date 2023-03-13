Rights group: Egypt withheld documents of dissidents abroad

Human Rights Watch says Egypt’s authorities have refused to produce or renew documentation for more than two dozen journalists, critics and lawyers living abroad. The group said Monday its investigation found that Egyptian authorities refused to provide or renew birth certificates, passports and other essential documents despite requests from 26 Egyptians. The 26 interviewees were living in six countries across the globe when the investigation took place last year. Since coming to power in 2013, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands. Egypt’s authorities did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.