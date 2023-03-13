The meaning behind the blue ribbons worn at the Oscars
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees. According to a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, donning the #WithRefugees ribbons Sunday “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever.” Like other U.N. agencies, UNHCR has a long history of celebrity engagement. Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. The ribbons were made by Knotty Tie Co., which the agency says provides employment, training and education to refugees resettled in the Denver area.