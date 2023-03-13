The meaning behind the blue ribbons worn at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees. According to a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, donning the #WithRefugees ribbons Sunday “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever.” Like other U.N. agencies, UNHCR has a long history of celebrity engagement. Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. The ribbons were made by Knotty Tie Co., which the agency says provides employment, training and education to refugees resettled in the Denver area.

By The Associated Press

